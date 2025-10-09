New Pa. state glamping sites offer spacious tents, king size beds, AC, and more

A large white tent set on a wood platform at French Creek State Park on Tuesday was bordered by trees with leaves turning russet and gold for fall.

But this tent was markedly different from others at the nearly 8,000-acre campground that spans Berks and Chester Counties.

Inside the 320-foot interior, two ceiling fans whirred above a duo of queen beds rimmed by lighted end tables, a mini-fridge, a coffee maker, a coat rack, a mirror, and a table and chairs. The tent’s exterior was treated with nontoxic Sunforger, a water repellent, and its rain fly was coated with Kevlar for easy cleaning.

Coming soon: heating and air-conditioning.

Pennsylvania is introducing glamorous camping — better known as glamping — to eight state parks, including French Creek and two parks in the Poconos.

It’s part of a national trend of offering refined over rustic accommodations at campgrounds.

Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), announced the initiative Tuesday, saying online reservations are now open for spring bookings. The DCNR has partnered with Timberline Glamping Co. to develop the sites and manage reservations.

“This new offering is another way we’re ensuring that our state parks remain welcoming and enjoyable for all Pennsylvanians,” Dunn said. “By transforming underused campsites into beautiful glamping experiences, we’re expanding overnight options in a way that’s affordable, sustainable, and beneficial to local communities. These are truly places where adventure feels like home.”

$200 a night

The cost to rent a glamping site runs from $130 to more than $200 a night depending on the time of year and whether it’s for a weekday or weekend. As of Wednesday, 10 glamping sites at French Creek were renting for $220 for the first Friday and Saturday nights available in May. One site had already been booked.

Dunn said room rates are designed so they don’t compete against private local lodgings on price. She said the goal is to lure people who might not normally stay at a state park and, hopefully, create lifelong outdoor enthusiasts.

State officials say there has been increased demand for more modern conveniences at campgrounds, such as electric or utility hookups for RVs and better mobile phone reception.

Anne Ryan, deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, said Pennsylvania is known for its outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Now, with glamping, we’re expanding that tradition to welcome travelers who want the magic of the outdoors with modern comfort and convenience,” Ryan said.

Pennsylvania state parks still offer tent sites. But they also offer full-service RV sites, yurts, rustic cabins with fireplaces, and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms. Officials say glamping adds to the mix and fits with the state’s park strategic plan, Penn’s Parks for All.

Timberline has installed safari-style tents to 61 sites across the eight parks. The expansive sites also include firewood, s’mores kits, picnic tables, and games, such as cornhole. Some tents offer king-size beds. Each site includes two hammocks, string lights, a fire pit, and a charcoal grill.

Renters use park bathrooms.

Rentals are available for a minimum of one-night stays Sundays through Thursdays, and a minimum of two nights on weekends and federal holidays, with check-in time at 3 p.m. and checkout at 10 a.m.

What’s Timberline?

French Creek is the first four-season site opened by Timberline in the Northeast.

Under the partnership, DCNR receives a flat rate plus a share of revenue from Timberline’s operations. Officials said that will generate funds for park improvements.

Nathan and Rebeka Self launched Timberline in Georgia in 2018 and expanded to Alabama, Florida, and Virginia. Pennsylvania is now their northernmost operation, and their biggest.

The company uses tents built in Denver and hires local contractors to clean and maintain the tents and sites.

Rebeka Self said she formed the idea for a glamping company after a stay in a Florida hotel room with noisy neighbors. On the drive home, she realized there is a need for places for families to stay that offer “the best of both worlds.”

Nathan Self said it costs between $20,000 to $25,000 to equip a site.

The couple connected with Pennsylvania officials at the National Association of State Park Directors annual conference last year.

Where can you glamp?

Glamping is now offered at these state parks and available dates.