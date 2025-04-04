Pa. Republicans gathered to celebrate Trump and DOGE — and hardly mentioned tariffs

HARRISBURG — While President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent shockwaves through the stock market and fears of trade wars across the global economy, Republicans at the largest GOP gathering in Pennsylvania Friday were largely unconcerned — and in celebration mode.

At the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, an annual gathering of Republican leaders in Harrisburg, lawmakers and grassroots party members praised Trump’s executive actions and his upheaval of the federal government through billionaire adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. They also vowed to continue to build on Trump’s momentum as the Democratic Party remains unpopular, and sharply criticized Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is up for reelection next year.

“I feel excited, because we, as a party, are here as winners,” said Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who received the most votes of any statewide candidate in Pennsylvania history in the November election and is considered a front-runner for the 2026 gubernatorial race.

The conference was the first major gathering for the party since its sweeping November wins and showed the desire of Pennsylvania Republicans to support Trump’s vision of a greatly reduced federal government, even, they said, if it requires some short periods of discomfort from economic markets.

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, in a prerecorded video interview with Washington Examiner columnist Salena Zito due to his U.S. Senate schedule, described the past months of rapid administrative change as matching the urgency he thinks Trump felt after surviving an assassination attempt in Butler last year. McCormick was on the stage with Trump at the campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds moments before a shooter started firing.

“Everything he’s doing … it’s exactly what he said he was going to do. So no single person in Pennsylvania or around the country should be surprised,“ McCormick said. ”And I do think there’s a sense, of the spiritual side of this, that he thinks there’s something really big going on. I certainly feel that way.”

There were more forceful defenses of DOGE, as well.

“DOGE is a bold overhaul that goes far beyond the New Deal, or [former President Bill] Clinton’s gradual budget surpluses, or even Teddy Roosevelt’s trustbusting efforts,” radio host Chris Stigall said to kick off the conference Friday.

“DOGE is a technology-driven lifeline to a country on the brink of fiscal collapse,” Stigall said. “And if DOGE succeeds, it could represent the greatest financial achievement since Alexander Hamilton’s founding vision, I believe it’s that important.”

Ned Ryun, a conservative activist and the founder of the candidate training organization American Majority, said he was not interested in Washington being “proficient.”

“I want it shattered into a million pieces. It’s the only way we’re going to win,” he said. “Because the waste, fraud, and abuse is the poisonous fruit of a poisonous tree, and the poisonous tree is an administrative state.”

Ryun said he hopes DOGE, which has already cut 216,000 federal employee jobs, continues to slash the workforce.

“Remove them from the federal role so that they never come back. That’s just the start. And then you shut down the Department of Education, and you blow up the building, and you build your garden of heroes over it,” he said.

These positive feelings toward DOGE and Musk stretched into the crowd, as several attendees said they support Musk’s work so far.

“[Musk] has been a pleasant surprise,” said Judy Zabel, a Pennsylvania resident since 2020 who lives outside Scranton.

The conference, which takes place through Saturday, also featured some of the GOP’s upset winners, like State Sen. Joe Picozzi, the first Republican representing parts of Philadelphia in the state Senate in two decades, who sat on a panel about reaching young voters.

“You have to bring it right to the people,” Picozzi said. “You have to have an affirmative message of what the future’s gonna look like right here in your neighborhood, right here on your block.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, who ousted longtime Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in Northeast Pennsylvania, described Washington Republicans as in “lockstep.”

“I will say, for the most part, Republicans are unified,” he said. “I mean, they are in lockstep. We all know that we have an agenda, we have a mission that we need to accomplish.”

Waving off tariffs

Several attendees at the conference Friday largely shrugged off the tariffs rattling markets as businesses brace for the unknown.

“I’m listening to President Trump, and I have no reason to believe that he would not tell us the truth,” said Joe Phillips, of Berks County, noting that Trump’s tariffs are responsive to how other countries treat American imports.

» READ MORE: Philly businesses prepare for a new era of global trade: ‘Everything remains up in the air’

“He’s saying, ‘No you want to tariff us? We’re going to tariff you back,‘” Phillips added. “What the heck is wrong with that? I’m all for it.”

Speakers mostly avoided the topic, and when they did, they repeated Trump’s philosophy that a period of adjustment would lead to long-term gains.

“I know there’s healthy debate about tariffs,” said Stigall, the conservative radio host. “But, balancing trade, it’s going to result in some market volatility, it’s going to result in some short-term discomfort, but ... the fact is, the country needs more jobs because AI is coming and coming at us hard and fast.”