According to a new analysis from the ACLU of Pennsylvania, such repetition is rampant these days across the Pennsylvania crimes code, from the lowest-level misdemeanors all the way up to the most serious felonies. (For instance, “cruelty to animals” is already a crime. So is it necessary to tack on “cruelty to cow to enhance appearance of udder”? And why did lawmakers recently propose a ban on “setting fire to one’s own home” when arson is already illegal?)