Sheppard, who was prosecuted under Pennsylvania’s felony murder law, which holds those who participate in a felony accountable for any loss of life, said in an interview that on that day in 1992, he was riding in a car with men he thought planned to run an errand at the pharmacy, not to rob it, let alone shoot anyone. Since he was incarcerated, though, he has worked at self-transformation: obtaining his GED and attending college courses, and volunteering at the prison’s hospice program, where men sit vigil and care for terminally ill peers. “It’s one of the most gratifying things I’ve done since I’ve been here, to sit with the dying and give them comfort,” Sheppard said.