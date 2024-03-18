Pennsylvanians won’t be able to buy lottery tickets Tuesday

You won’t be able to buy lottery tickets in Pennsylvania on Tuesday due to a system upgrade.

Fast Play and Draw Game tickets will be impacted. But, drawings will still happen.

Not all is lost: eInstant games online are still available, and scratch-off tickets can be purchased at counters and vending machines, cash only.

The system upgrade is expected to be completed by late Tuesday. Updates will be provided on the Pennsylvania Lottery website and social media channels.

Why is the PA Lottery updating its system?

To improve “efficiency and playing experience,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“Our team is very passionate about responsibly providing entertainment options for our players. We are hard at work to make sure that we keep this momentum going and build on our success,” Svitko said.

The modernization project started with new vending equipment at over 10,000 retailers across the commonwealth. The upgraded computer system will bring new data centers, test environments, communications networks, and back-office systems, according to a statement from the PA Lottery.

What happens if you win during the update?

Winning tickets won’t be able to be paid during the update, and results for the Daily Drawings won’t be posted.

Scratch-off winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe until the upgrade is complete. Vouchers won’t be available during the update.

Even after Tuesday, don’t expect to be paid fast.

“Claims on winning prizes are taking a few weeks longer to process due to the system upgrade,” the PA Lottery said. A return to normal payments is not anticipated until April.