Today is the deadline to register to vote in Pa.’s primary. Here’s how to get it done.

The clock is ticking for Pennsylvanians hoping to vote in the upcoming primary election: Monday, May 5 is the last day to register.

This year’s primary, held on Tuesday, May 20, includes key races across Pennsylvania — and in Philadelphia, voters will decide on offices like district attorney, city controller, state appellate and local judges, and three ballot questions. Party nominees chosen in May will appear on the general election ballot in November.

But to vote in this election, you must be registered by the end of the day today. Pennsylvania law also requires that voters be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old on Election Day, and residents of the state for at least 30 days before the election.

How to register before the deadline

🗳️ You can register:

🌐 Online: Visit pavoterservices.pa.gov. 📬 By mail: Print and complete the registration form, and send it to: Voter Registration Office, 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 5th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123 🏢 In person: Go to either: 📍 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 5th Floor (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.) 📍 City Hall Room 142, 1400 JFK Blvd. (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Some PennDOT offices and other state government agencies also offer voter registration services.

Do I need ID to register?

Your application will ask for a Pennsylvania driver’s license or state ID number. If you don’t have one, you can use the last four digits of your Social Security number — or leave it blank if necessary.

When you go to vote: First-time voters or those voting at a new polling place must show ID. Acceptable forms include government-issued photo ID, or a current utility bill, paycheck, or bank statement with your name and address.

Do I need to re-register?

Only if:

You’ve moved, Changed your name, Or want to change your party affiliation.

Otherwise, you’re good to go. But if you’ve recently moved to Pennsylvania from another state, you’ll need to register as a new voter.

Why your party matters

Pennsylvania uses a closed primary system. That means you can only vote in your party’s primary — Democrats vote in the Democratic primary; Republicans vote in the Republican primary.

However, ballot questions are open to all voters, including independents and third-party registrants.

What else to know

Mail ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. May 13. You can apply online, by mail, or in person at City Hall Room 142 or other satellite election offices. Election Day is Tuesday, May 20.

🗳️ Want to know what’s on your ballot? From key deadlines to who’s running for office in Philadelphia, we’ve got you covered.Read Philly’s guide to the May 20 primary election to get ready to vote.