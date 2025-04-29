The next election is right around the corner. Are you ready?

This time, on May 20, registered voters across Pennsylvania will head to the polls to cast their ballots for a number of municipal and judicial races. In Philadelphia, voters should expect to find the following races on their ballot: district attorney, city controller, judges for the Superior and Commonwealth courts, as well as the Court of Common Pleas and Municipal Court in Philadelphia, along with three ballot questions.

Races for your local judge of election and inspector of election will also be on the ballot, though details on these positions aren’t included in this guide. To find out more, you can view your sample ballot on the Philadelphia City Commissioners’ website here.

Since Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, keep in mind you’ll only be able to vote for candidates affiliated with your registered party. Party affiliation won’t matter for the ballot questions.

Candidates who win their party’s nomination in May will then appear on November’s ballot.

Here’s what you’ll need to know ahead of this year’s primary election, from important dates to who’s on your ballot:

When is the election?

📅 Pennsylvania’s primary election is on Tuesday, May 20. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 5.

Does my party affiliation matter?

🧑 Yes. Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that hold a “closed primary,” which means voters must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary election.

Voters who are unaffiliated or registered with a third party can still vote on any ballot questions.

When are polls open?

🕖 Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote — don’t leave.

Where is my polling place?

🗳️ 📍 Polling place locations are available through the Department of State’s “Find Your Polling Place” tool at pavoterservices.pa.gov. Philadelphia voters can also use the city’s locator at atlas.phila.gov/voting.

Who can vote in Pennsylvania’s primary?

🗳️ Pennsylvania residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old can register to vote in state elections.

In primary elections, only voters registered with a political party may vote for that party’s candidates. However, all registered voters — regardless of party affiliation — can vote on ballot questions, if any appear on the ballot.

To vote in the primary election, a person must be:

🇺🇸 A U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election 📍 A resident of Pennsylvania and the county where they plan to vote for at least 30 days 🎂 At least 18 years old on or before Election Day 🧑‍💼 Registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary

Can felons vote in Pennsylvania primary elections?

Yes. Most Pennsylvanians with felony convictions are eligible to vote.

Eligible voters include:

Individuals who have completed their felony sentence Those on probation, parole, or house arrest People convicted of misdemeanors People detained while awaiting trial

❌ The only restriction: People currently incarcerated for a felony conviction are not eligible to vote during their incarceration.

What do I need to bring to the polls?

Most voters do not need to bring anything to vote.

However, ID is required for first-time voters at a polling place. Both photo and non-photo ID are accepted.

Accepted photo ID includes:

Pennsylvania driver’s license U.S. passport Government-issued ID Student ID

Accepted non-photo ID includes:

Current utility bill Paycheck Bank statement Government-issued check or document with name and address

When and how do I request a mail ballot?

✉️ Mail ballot applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13. Applications can be submitted in three ways:

Online: Visit pavoterservices.pa.gov and select “Mail-In Ballot Application.” By mail: Download the application at vote.phila.gov or pick one up at the County Board of Elections in City Hall, Room 142. Mail completed forms to: County Board of Elections, City Hall, Room 142, Philadelphia, PA 19107 In person: Applications can also be completed and submitted directly at the County Board of Elections, Room 142, City Hall.

When and how do I return my mail ballot?

✉️ 📅 Completed mail ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20. Postmarks do not count.

There are two return options:

By mail: Ballots can be returned through the U.S. Postal Service. Mailing a ballot close to the deadline is not recommended, as it must arrive by May 20. In person: Ballots can also be dropped off at the appropriate county election office or at an official drop box, if available in the county.

How do I check the status of my ballot?

❓ Voters can check the status of their ballot with the Department of State’s “Election Ballot Status” tool at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Can I vote early in person?

While Pennsylvania doesn’t have traditional “early voting” procedures, it does allow voters to “vote early” by simply applying for and completing a mail ballot at your county’s election offices.

In Philadelphia, this can be done at:

Room 140 of City Hall One of the 10 satellite election offices throughout the city

This option is available through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, the deadline to request a mail ballot for the primary election.

Where can I get help with voting?

Assistance is available from multiple official and nonpartisan sources:

Philadelphia voters can contact the City Commissioners’ Office at vote.phila.gov or call 215-686-3469 📞 National Election Protection Hotline: Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for help with voting questions, including how and where to vote

Accessibility: All polling places in Pennsylvania offer at least one accessible voting system for voters with disabilities.

Language assistance: The following counties provide voting materials and language assistance in Spanish:

Berks County Lehigh County Philadelphia County

Philadelphia County also provides written materials in Chinese. Bilingual interpreters are also available through the Commissioners office.

When will we know the results of the primary election?

⏳ Complete results may not be available on election night. While most in-person votes are counted on May 20, mail ballots typically require additional time to process. Final tallies may take several days to complete, depending on the volume and processing pace in each county.

Who’s on the ballot in Philadelphia?

District Attorney

The Philadelphia district attorney is the city’s top prosecutor, spearheading the fourth-largest criminal justice system in the United States. The DA oversees an office of more than 600 lawyers, detectives, and support staff, according to the office’s website.

Democrat:

Dugan served as a Philadelphia Municipal Court judge for 17 years. He’s a veteran and a former lawyer for Philadelphia City Council. Dugan has never been a prosecutor and is Krasner’s sole Democratic challenger for DA. He’s backed by some of the city’s politically significant labor unions. He’s been branded the “tough-on-crime” candidate and, if elected, is likely to be a more traditional-style prosecutor. His campaign website says violent offenders will face maximum penalties while low-level and first-time offenders will “have a second chance.” Dugan faced some pushback for acquitting Philadelphia Police Lt. Jonathan Josey, charged with assault for hitting a woman during the Puerto Rican Day Parade, and for not recusing himself from the case because his wife was on the police force at the time.

Krasner is running for his third term as district attorney. In his eight years in office, he served during the single greatest spike in violence in Philadelphia’s history, but now also during its steepest decline. He is one of the few remaining progressive prosecutors remaining in the United States, and some of his practices have drawn scrutiny over the past eight years, particularly around his handling of retail theft and illegal drug possession cases, and for the management of his office. Krasner created the office’s first restorative justice program, allowing individuals charged with non-gun related crimes to resolve their cases outside the court system. He also created a police misconduct database.

Republican:

There are no Republican candidates running for the district attorney’s office in Philadelphia.

City Controller

The Philadelphia city controller operates independently of the mayor and City Council and acts as a fiscal watchdog, conducting audits and investigations into the city and the School District of Philadelphia’s programs and financial affairs to ensure proper and effective use of city resources. The office is not subject to term limits.

Democrat:

Christy Brady

Brady is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for her reelection bid to be city controller. She took office in November 2023 after being appointed acting city controller by former Mayor Jim Kenney in November 2022. According to her campaign website, Brady wants to prioritize addressing the “underground economy” in the construction and development sector, gun violence, and the drug and opioid crises. She also wants to audit the city’s Office of Property Assessment and the contracting process. A recent example of Brady’s work as City Controller: an audit of Philly schools’ federal funding found that the School District failed to make $2.2 million in required payments to a college-readiness program on the federal level.

Republican:

Ari Patrinos

Patrinos is running unopposed in the GOP primary for city controller. He grew up in Northwest Philadelphia and graduated from Central High School before attending college. He has completed financial and actuarial exams and began his career working in the financial sector as a stockbroker. Then, he returned to Philadelphia to teach math and history at local charter and district schools. He’s also written for The Federalist, a conservative online magazine, and the Chestnut Hill Local. Patrinos wants to reduce taxes, cut “unnecessary” regulations, and enact pro-small business policies, among other ideas, according to his campaign website.

Judge of the Superior Court

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania is one of two statewide races on Philadelphians’ ballot. The other is the race for Commonwealth Court. The two make up Pennsylvania’s intermediate appellate courts.

The Superior Court is made up of 15 judges who oversee appeals in criminal and most civil cases coming from lower courts before they can be taken to the state Supreme Court. The opening on the court comes after Democrat Dan McCaffery’s election to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, according to Spotlight PA, which has also put together a handy guide to races on both Commonwealth and Superior Courts that you can find here.

Democrat:

Republican:

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court is one of two statewide races on Philadelphians’ ballot. The other is the race for Pennsylvania Superior Court. The two make up Pennsylvania’s intermediate appellate courts.

The Commonwealth Court is made up of nine judges who are responsible for cases involving state and local governments as well as regulatory agencies. The opening on the court comes after Ellen Ceisler, elected as a Democrat, retired earlier this year, according to Spotlight PA, which has also put together a handy guide to races on both Commonwealth and Superior Courts that you can find here.

Democrat:

Republican:

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

The Court of Common Pleas, broken up by 60 judicial districts throughout Pennsylvania, serve as general trial courts handling civil and criminal cases as well as appeals from lower courts.

Philadelphia voters can choose up to nine candidates.

Democrat:

Republican:

There are no Republican candidates.

Judge of the Court of the Municipal Court

Philadelphia Municipal Court, made up of 27 judges, is the city’s entry-level court handling minor civil, criminal, and traffic cases. Philadelphia voters will cast ballots for no more than three candidates.

Democrat:

Republican:

There are no Republican candidates.

Ballot Questions

Voters will decide on three ballot questions during this year’s primary.

Question 1:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of Homeless Services Ombudsperson to assist residents experiencing homelessness, help provide fair access to essential resources, improve quality of life in the shelter system, investigate client complaints, and provide oversight and recommendations to the City’s providers of homeless services?

Context: Homelessness in Philadelphia rose for the third straight year in 2024, when more than 5,000 Philadelphians experienced homelessness, according to the annual point-in-time count conducted by the Office of Homeless Services. While that’s still a lower figure than pre-pandemic levels, the amount of unsheltered individuals — those not in a homeless shelter or transitional housing — surged by nearly 40% from the previous year, the office found.

The city’s Office of Homeless Services provides resources aimed at assisting those individuals, from emergency shelters to linking residents with free meals and rapid rehousing programs.

Homelessness advocates, however, would like to see that office held accountable, with the goal of better services, improved spending, and resolved complaints.

City Council approved legislation last year to establish the Office of Homeless Services ombudsperson, an individual who would act as an independent inspector for the Office of Homeless Services, investigating grievances on residents’ behalf and advocating for those who the system may overlook.

If a homeless individual complained about physical conditions within a city shelter, for example, the ombudsperson would have the authority to independently investigate that concern on their behalf. Other major cities like New York, Washington D.C., and San Diego have created similar positions to address their own homelessness challenges.

Should voters enshrine the role into Philadelphia’s charter, the ombudsperson would have the authority to advocate not only for homeless individuals, but their family members, too, and would provide recommendations to the Managing Director’s Office. In addition, the ombudsperson would have the power to subpoena testimony over the course of its investigations.

If passed:

The city would create the position of an ombudsperson for the Office of Homeless Services. The mayor would nominate the ombudsperson, who would be subject to approval by City Council.

Question 2:

Should the Home Rule Charter be amended to increase the minimum amount that must be appropriated for spending on Housing Trust Fund purposes in the City’s operating budget each year?

Context: Since the creation of the Housing Trust Fund in 2005, the initiative has helped address the housing needs of thousands of low-income Philadelphians through the creation of new, affordable housing units, payments for critical home repairs, adaptive property modifications for those with disabilities, eviction prevention, and programs designed to prevent homelessness.

In 2018, the city added another tool to addresses affordability: under the mixed-income housing program, building developers can bypass local zoning restrictions to increase the density of their new housing projects if they either 1.) construct additional, price-restricted affordable housing units or 2.) make “payments in lieu” of affordable housing to the city.

While those payments are supposed to go toward affordable housing programs, they are also nonbinding and can technically be used elsewhere; only a portion have made it to the Housing Trust Fund. Instead, city officials devote a fixed percentage of the general fund (at least .5%) to support the Housing Trust Fund each year.

Affordable housing advocates would like to see a change. They say more of those developer payments should be used for affordable housing, and that depending on how many projects are constructed in a given year, the sum raised from new projects can surpasses the city’s contribution.

City Council voted last year to approve changes to the city’s charter that, if enacted by ballot measure, would require that 100% of payments in lieu of affordable housing be appropriated to the Housing Trust Fund.

Budget officials in Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration opposed the idea. They say the city doesn’t need another fixed cost that could avert funding away from other priorities like public education and violence prevention, and estimate that the decision could cost the city around $25 million over the next five years.

If passed:

Payments in lieu of affordable housing would be appropriated to the Housing Trust Fund.

Question 3:

Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of an independent Philadelphia Prison Community Oversight, Board and Office of Prison Oversight and to further authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the Board and Office?

Context: Philadelphia’s prison system has long been the subject to a myriad of complaints, and advocates have spoken out about poor conditions in jail cells, overcrowding, high-profile escapes, and a chronic shortage of corrections officers that has exacerbated those issues.

Oversight is conducted by the Prison Advisory Board, a seven-person body which is maintained under the Philadelphia Department of Prisons. The board, like the prison system itself, has become a target of criticism in recent years, and former members say that the group meets infrequently, out of the public eye, and without full independence from the department it is meant to keep in check.

City Council members are looking to change that. A proposal passed late last year approves the creation of a Philadelphia Prison Community Oversight Board and an Office of Prison Oversight, putting the initiative up for a ballot measure vote.

Advocates say the new board would be required to hold monthly meetings and provide recommendations to the Office of Prison Oversight and the Department of Prisons on policy and best practices.

The companion organization, the Office of Prison Oversight, would work to increase transparency within the Department of Prisons by monitoring facilities, maintaining access to databases and documents, meeting with staff and incarcerated individuals, and developing community education programs.

The office would be housed under the Office of Public Safety in order to maintain independence from the Department of Prisons. The goal is for increased transparency and accountability, advocates say, with consistent meetings, public participation, and minutes made available online — as well as oversight by City Council itself.

If passed: