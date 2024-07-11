New Pa. budget deal scales back plans to address school funding inequities

A budget deal reached by lawmakers Thursday would inject more than $1 billion of new money into Pennsylvania’s public schools next year — but scale back plans to address inequities between rich and poor school districts that were ruled unconstitutional last year.

Under the agreement, more than $500 million would be distributed through a new formula favored by Democrats to bring K-12 schools closer to “adequate” spending levels and reimburse high-taxing school districts. Much of that money would be steered toward lower-wealth districts, which can’t raise as much money through property taxes to fund their schools as more affluent communities.

But Democrats had proposed sending more than $850 million through that formula, in the first step of a seven-year plan to raise school funding levels by more than $5 billion. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the agreement included any multi-year commitment — a plan Republicans had objected to.

The push to overhaul Pennsylvania’s school funding follows a landmark Commonwealth Court ruling last year that found the state had failed to provide a constitutionally guaranteed “thorough and efficient” system of education, depriving students in poorer districts of needed resources.

Following the trial, an expert for the school districts who won the funding lawsuit told lawmakers that Pennsylvania schools needed to spend an extra $6 billion to provide students with an adequate education — based on what districts that meet state standards are spending.

But Republicans pushed back on that number, along with a subsequent proposal by Gov. Shapiro and Democrats to increase state aid to schools by $5.1 billion over the next seven years — a 65% increase over the $7.9 billion Pennsylvania currently spends on basic education funding.

Rather than put more money toward the “adequate” spending targets, the deal includes new pots of spending — including $60 million for districts that lose out because of the state’s “hold harmless” policy. That policy has shielded districts with shrinking enrollment from funding cuts, while growing districts — many in southeastern Pennsylvania — haven’t seen a corresponding increase in state aid.

The agreement also makes some changes related to funding for cyber charter schools — but less than what Democrats had proposed. The deal includes $100 million to reimburse school districts for payments to cyber charters, which are funded by districts at the same rate as brick-and-mortar charters.

Because school district spending varies widely between communities, those per-pupil rates range from $8,600 to more than $26,000. Democrats proposed a flat rate of $8,000 per cyber-charter pupil — part of a proposal they said would save districts more than $500 million.

The deal reached Thursday would save districts $69 million, by reducing what districts pay cyber charters for special education students.

Also under the agreement, lawmakers will increase funding for programs that give tax credits to businesses that fund private school scholarships by $75 million.

