Elizabeth Pollard, the Pennsylvania woman who fell into a sinkhole, believed to be found dead after 4-day search

A Pennsylvania coroner’s office said Friday that investigators believe they have located the body of a 64-year-old woman who was last seen four days earlier near a sinkhole above a shuttered coal mine in Western Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth Pollard had fallen into a 30-foot sinkhole while looking for her lost cat, officials said.

Earlier this week Pollard was reported missing by her family. Police found her car parked down the hill from her home behind Monday’s Union Restaurant in the Marguerite community — about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh — with her 5-year-old granddaughter inside unharmed.

Near the car, police discovered a sinkhole they believed to be new, which was associated with an abandoned mine. A large-scale search for Pollard ensued, which included the local fire department and the state Department of Environmental Protection, and sparked national attention.

By the end of the second night of searching, officials said they were not expecting to find Pollard alive.

On Thursday, state police said they were using an excavator to reach the spot in the mine where they expected Pollard to have landed.

Trooper Steve Limani, a police spokesperson, said search experts think Pollard fell through a thin layer of earth, likely just inches, down 30 feet before breaking through the mine shaft. On Friday, crews drilled into the ceiling of the mine shaft from the ground above. Later that morning, officials said they believed Pollard’s body had been recovered. Additional information about the recovery was not immediately available.

Limani told //Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI he was relieved crews were able to find what they believe to be Pollard’s body and give her family closure.

Pollard was a wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother living in the Unity Township community. Public records show she has lived in Westmoreland County for at least 40 years. She previously worked at a local Walmart for more than a decade and was known as a happy person.

Her family has expressed their gratitude throughout the search efforts to the rescue teams and community members.

Pollard was married to Kenneth “Kenny” Pollard, for more than four decades. The pair adopted infant twin boys almost 30 years ago and raised them. Brandon Pollard, 28, died in January. His sibling, Axel Hayes, spoke with the Associated Press earlier in the week as search efforts for his mother continued.

While Kenny Pollard has not been directly quoted in interviews, he was photographed by the AP holding a framed photo of himself and Elizabeth vacationing in Clearwater Beach, Fla. about 10 years back.

Family members said Elizabeth Pollard loved cats and would connect with nearly every feline she encountered. At one point, she had about 10 of her own cats, Hayes said. So when Pepper, a gray-striped cat disappeared on Monday, Pollard was on the case. As of publication time, Pepper’s whereabouts were unknown.

The family is asking anyone who wants to contribute to bring their donation to Monday’s Union Restaurant, where the restaurant’s manager is collecting funds. Any GoFundMe pages or other online fundraisers are unauthorized by the family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.