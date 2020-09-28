A federal judge in Pennsylvania granted a request on Monday to temporarily block additional operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service, citing that “irreparable harm will result” in the election, and to the agency in general, unless its ability to operate is assured.
Gerald McHugh, judge of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s changes to the agency that eliminated extra transportation and overtime, as well removed mail processing equipment, have slowed mail delivery, which poses a specific threat to states' abilities to conduct a fair election.
The Postal Service’s “ability to fulfill its mission during a presidential election taking place in the midst of a public health crisis is vital,” McHugh wrote in his 62-page remarks following last Thursday’s three-hour hearing at Philadelphia’s federal courthouse. “The record in this case strongly supports the conclusion that irreparable harm will result unless its ability to operate is assured.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro led this lawsuit, which named DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS board of governors, and was joined by Delaware, California, Washington D.C., Maine, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. Attorneys General from more than 20 states have sued DeJoy over the changes.
The order marks the fourth such federal court ruling this month. On Sept. 17, a Washington federal judge was the first to grant the injunction. Shortly after, on Sept. 21, a New York federal judge ruled the same. Both said that DeJoy’s changes to the agency were endangering election mail.
On Sunday, a Washington, D.C. judged sided with New York, Hawaii and New Jersey and the cities of New York and San Francisco in another ruling. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tweeted about the ruling: “We WILL have a free and fair election.”
