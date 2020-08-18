Pennsylvania has joined more than 20 states with plans to file lawsuits against the U.S. Postal Service and its leader, an effort to reverse policy changes at the agency that have resulted in widespread mail delays and that Democrats say are meant to hobble voting by mail in the November election.
Those policy changes — which slashed office hours, eliminated overtime, and ordered carriers to leave mail behind — were made illegally, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday. Shapiro said they were illegal because new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy changed operations without first seeking approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission.
“We’re taking action to force postal officials to reinstate Postal Service standards that all Americans depend on for everything from delivering your prescription drugs and their unemployment checks to carrying out their very right to vote,” Shapiro said in a conference.
Shapiro said Pennsylvania’s lawsuit will be filed imminently, and that California, Delaware, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Maine will join in the suit. More states are expected to sign on, he said. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday that his state would also file a lawsuit.
Washington state is filing a separate suit, joined by Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Shapiro said separate lawsuits were being filed because “different states are set up differently when it comes to vote by mail and how they do it,” and that different states are experiencing different situations.
“The actions of this administration impede Pennsylvanians ability to conduct our own free and fair elections,” Shapiro said of the Trump administration.
DeJoy said Tuesday that the Postal Service will suspend the operational changes until after the November election.
“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” DeJoy said in a statement, “I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”
Shapiro was unmoved by DeJoy’s sudden and apparent reversal. “A tweet or a statement or a press release is one thing,” he said. “We need to see binding action to reverse these changes.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.