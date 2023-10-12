Police in Delco shot two people, one fatally, after a traffic stop

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after Newtown Township police officers shot two people, killing one, during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop began just at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near Brookside and Ashley Roads in the area known as Newtown Square, when officers spotted a “suspicious” Nissan Altima, according to a statement from the police department.

The Altima stopped and then fled from police, said the statement, turning the traffic stop into a vehicle pursuit wherein the Altima hit two police cruisers.

Officers stopped the car again on the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in neighboring Radnor Township. There, the statement said, the Altima accelerated and pinned an officer against a police cruiser.

“That officer fired his weapon at the vehicle in defense of his life,” the statement read.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer. He fired several times, killing a 28-year-old passenger in the Altima who died at the scene.

He also struck the 27-year-old driver “several times.” The driver was taken to Lankenau Hospital in unknown condition, according to the statement.

The officer is being treated for minor injuries at Bryn Mawr Hospital, read the statement.

Police did not release the names of the driver or passenger. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.