The search is on for a murder suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail. Here’s what we know.

The manhunt for a murder suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail last week is ongoing, police say.

Michael Burham tied bedsheets together to climb down the roof of the Warren County Jail in northwestern Pennsylvania late Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Burham, 34, was being held as a suspect in a homicide investigation in addition to separate charges for arson, kidnapping, and burglary.

“The public is asked to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious,” the City of Warren Police said in a statement Saturday. “Burham is considered dangerous and should not be approached.”

Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Michael Burham?

Burham was described by police as a self-taught “survivalist” with “military experience.” While searching for him in wooded areas, they said they found stockpiles of supplies and potential past campsites of his and believe he is “ready to spend time in the woods.”

He was last seen wearing a jail-issued orange and white striped jumpsuit, a blue denim jean jacket, and Croc-style shoes. Police say it’s possible he’s changed clothes since escaping. He has a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

He’s suspected of killing his girlfriend, Kala Hodgkin, 34, in Jamestown, N.Y., but has not been charged. In May — the same month Hodgkin was found fatally shot — Burham also led police on a two-week-long manhunt after allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint in Pennsylvania and dropping them off in South Carolina. A criminal complaint from the FBI said he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

How did he escape jail?

According to police, prison surveillance footage showed that Burham and three other inmates met in the gym on Thursday at 10:41 p.m. By 11:26 p.m. Burham could be seen standing on a pull-up exercise machine. From there, he “exited the yard” through a metal-gated roof.

Next, Burham fashioned a rope out of sheets and secured it to the roof. He then “slid down the rope,” police said, landing on the building’s portico, jumping from there to the ground, and then taking off on foot.

Police notified the public of Burham’s escape shortly after midnight through social media posts.

Where do police think he may be?

State police say they believe Burham is hiding in the wooded area surrounding Warren, including the Allegheny National Forest, which covers over half a million acres of rural Pennsylvania.

In a news conference Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said there were ongoing searches by air and foot, including police dogs, drones, and helicopters.

On Sunday, police said they were also searching residences, abandoned structures, and nearby wooded areas, but did not go into specifics.

“Anyone in this situation becomes more desperate over time, and we plan to use that to our advantage,” Bivens said. “He’s not going to be able to get a lot of rest. We’re going to push hard until we find him.”

What happens next?

Police said the search was ongoing and urged locals to stay alert.

“We ask the residents to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to us,” Bivens said at news conference Sunday. “We’ve also asked them to secure their homes, their cars, their businesses and not allow him easy access to supplies or vehicles.”

He added that it’s possible Burham has secured a firearm while on the run. The search has been described as a “very fluid and active” situation.

Anyone who sees Burham is asked to call 911 and advised not to approach him. Tips or information can be reported to State Police by calling 814-728-3600.