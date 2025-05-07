Flying soon and don’t have a REAL ID? The May 7 deadline is here — here’s what to know

Starting Wednesday, May 7, the federal government is enforcing REAL ID requirements at airports and federal buildings — meaning your regular Pennsylvania driver’s license may no longer be enough to get through TSA security at Philadelphia International Airport.

So what happens if you show up without one? Will TSA actually turn you away?

Maybe. It depends on what other ID you have and whether TSA agents can verify your identity through extra screening. But showing up without the right ID could cause serious delays — or prevent you from flying altogether.

Fortunately, about eight in 10 travelers at PHL are already REAL ID-compliant, said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. Passports are the most common alternative to REAL ID used at checkpoints.

Still, travelers without a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID risk being pulled aside for additional screening to confirm their identity. That could make you miss your flight — or in some cases, get turned away from the checkpoint entirely.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re flying soon and don’t have a REAL ID.

What is REAL ID?

REAL ID is a type of identification that meets stricter federal security standards. It was created in response to the 9/11 attacks and has faced multiple delays over the past two decades. Now, the enforcement date is here.

REAL ID is required to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings. In Pennsylvania, it’s issued by PennDOT and looks similar to a regular driver’s license — but has a gold star in the top right corner. If your license says “Not for REAL ID purposes,” it won’t get you past airport security.

Children under 18 do not need a REAL ID to fly if they’re traveling with someone who has one.

What ID can I use to fly out of PHL airport if I don’t have REAL ID?

You don’t have to get a REAL ID to fly — you just need one of these 16 federally accepted forms of identification:

REAL ID compliant state ID or driver’s license (gold star in top right corner) State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID) U.S. passport U.S. passport card DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST) U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents Permanent resident card (Green Card) Border crossing card Photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation or Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETC). HSPD-12 PIV card Foreign government-issued passport Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card Transportation worker identification credential U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766) U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

If you have any of these, you’re clear to fly.

What will happen if I try to fly out of PHL airport without a REAL ID or other form of identification?

You might still be able to board — but it’s not a guarantee.

Travelers without REAL ID or another approved ID may be directed to a separate area for additional identity verification and screening. Farbstein said TSA is fully staffed and prepared to manage the change, but added that travelers should plan ahead.

Even with that process in place, there’s still a chance you could be turned away if TSA can’t verify who you are.

Translation: Get to the airport early. If you don’t have a REAL ID, build in time for extra screening, and bring whatever backup documentation you can.

What if I’m not a U.S. citizen?

REAL ID is only available to U.S. citizens and people with lawful presence. If you don’t qualify, you can still fly using an accepted form of ID like a foreign passport or green card.

Having a noncompliant state-issued license doesn’t automatically mean you’ll be denied, but you will be subject to additional screening.

The Department of Homeland Security notes: “Possession of a noncompliant card does not indicate that the holder is an undocumented individual, given that individuals may obtain noncompliant cards for many reasons unrelated to lawful presence.”

How do I get REAL ID?

To get a REAL ID in Pennsylvania, you’ll need to bring specific documents — like proof of identity, your Social Security number, and two documents that prove your Pennsylvania residency — to a PennDOT REAL ID center.

The Inquirer has a step-by-step guide for getting REAL ID here.