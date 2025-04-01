With the REAL ID deadline upcoming, PennDOT says only a quarter of Pennsylvanians have gotten cards so far

REAL ID is really happening.

On Tuesday, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll reminded Pennsylvanians of the upcoming May 7 deadline to acquire a REAL ID. Without one, they may not be able to fly domestically.

“It would be a shame for anybody to show up ... and be turned away by the TSA,” he said at a news conference.

Beginning May 7, Americans flying domestically or entering certain federal buildings must show a REAL ID or another TSA-approved substitute, like a passport, instead of a standard driver’s license. REAL IDs can be acquired by visiting a PennDOT center with necessary documents that prove your identity and residency.

About 2.6 million Pennsylvanians — roughly 26% of all drivers in the state — have gotten a REAL ID to replace their standard license so far, according to Carroll.

“There’s a lot of procrastinators out there,” he said. But Carroll noted that PennDOT has been working to get the word out and has been busy processing REAL ID applications. “The volumes have definitely increased,” he said.

PennDOT is hosting dedicated “REAL ID Days” at certain driver license centers on Mondays leading up to the deadline to speed up the process. Participating locations in the Philadelphia area include:

King of Prussia Driver License Center — 143 S. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia (same-day processing available). Norristown Driver License Center — 1700 Markley St., Suite 30, Norristown (same-day processing available) South 70th Street Driver License Center — 2904 S. 70th St., Unit 8, Philadelphia (same-day processing available). Lawndale Driver License Center — 919-B Levick St B, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Arch Street Driver License Center — 801 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 West Oak Lane Driver License Center — 7121 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138 Whitman Plaza Driver License Center — 330 West Oregon Avenue, Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Other locations and dates are available on the PennDOT website. Without same-day processing, it can take up to 15 business days to receive your REAL ID in the mail.

Carroll reminded Pennsylvanians to still get their REAL ID’s even if they have already bought their domestic airline tickets for after May 7. He said that while that date is when TSA will begin checking for REAL ID, you may still get the identification card after that deadline.

Caroll said he was unsure if travelers who attempt to fly without REAL ID or other proper identification would be completely barred from traveling, or if there would be other measures to verify someone’s identity instead. But he was clear that it would be a headache for travelers either way.

“The hassle factor would be sky high if that happened,” he said, with seemingly no pun intended.