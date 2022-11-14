COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The giant, turreted Victorian mansion sat unfinished for 20 years, an empty reminder of the scandal that rocked this picturesque small town in rural Pennsylvania.

Now, finally, it’s for sale for $600,000.

The home, which features a whopping eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 100 windows, was being built in 2001 by a son of John Rigas, the founder of Coudersport-based Adelphia Cable and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres ice hockey team. In 2002, however, Adelphia, which had more than 5 million subscribers in its heyday, came crashing down. The Rigases, according the New York Times, were accused of “looting the business of hundreds of millions of dollars.” John Rigas, and one son, Timothy, would go on to serve time in federal prison.

The 10,000-square-foot home on Ross Glen Road was modeled after the historic “Judge Lewis” house, nearby, but construction came to a halt during the investigation. The home was being built for another son, James Rigas, who also worked for Adelphia but was not accused of any wrongdoing. It’s unclear why the home suddenly came up for sale last month after sitting dormant for so long, but according to a Washington Post story during the 2004 trial, the land may have been tied up in the legal proceedings.

The Coudersport real estate agent selling the home declined to comment about its history, and James Rigas couldn’t be reached. The home, which is unfinished inside, has multiple fireplaces and comes with seven acres and a small, three-bedroom rancher in the front yard that, according to the listing, “could be used for contractors or for the new owners while it is being completed.”

The average selling price for homes in the area, according to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, is $115,917.

Neighbors on the winding street either weren’t home or declined to comment about the home’s fate when The Inquirer visited the area Thursday. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the home had a bit of a “haunted mansion” vibe despite being newer construction. His rough guess for how much to make it livable — including finishing the inside — is another $600,000.

“But I sure wish someone would take it over,” that man said. “I mean, look at it.”

Coudersport, the seat of Potter County, is 267 miles northwest of Philadelphia, in one of the state’s most rural areas. Famed lawman Elliot Ness spent the last two years of his life there. John Rigas, who was released from prison in 2016, died there last year at 96.

The Rigases, at one time, owned multiple homes, buildings, and vast acreage in the area. One of the homes, known as “Old Hickory,” was mentioned often during the 2004 trial as prosecutors alleged the family used $537,275.38 of Adelphia money to furnish it with antiques.

Today, “Old Hickory” is popular on Instagram, where fans have watched its new owners’ painstakingly restore the home.

Mayor Andy Dubots said he realized it would take a unique buyer to tackle the unfinished mansion on Ross Glen Road and a lot of work to bring life back to it, but he thinks there’s no better place to live.

“Everybody talks to everybody,” he said. “Even the new people.”