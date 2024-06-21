Chester County couple die in rip current, officials say

Two parents from Chester County died by drowning in a rip current Thursday afternoon, Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, were vacationing at Stuart Beach in Martin County, Fla., with their six children. Two of the children, who are teens, were also swimming in the rip current and swam to shore.

Despite attempts from Martin County Ocean Rescue, Martin County Fire and Rescue paramedics, and doctors at Cleveland Clinic North, the couple couldn’t be saved.

A deputy from the Martin County Sheriff’s crisis intervention team is assisting the children with counseling resources as they await for other family members to arrive to Florida.