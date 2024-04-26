An outdoor roller skating rink is coming to Delco this summer

Strap on your skates, Delco — an outdoor roller rink is coming to Morton this summer.

Locals know the The Hangout Snack Bar, a venture from Ridley entrepreneur Latisha Gray, for its retro, Boardwalk-inspired staples — fresh-baked Philly pretzels, homemade ice creams, and funnel cakes, to name a few.

Starting in June, the Morton Avenue joint will expand its offerings, adding a 40-foot rink in the lot across the street, Gray told The Inquirer.

The rink — which Gray, 38, says is comparable to the one seen annually at Dilworth Plaza near Philadelphia City Hall — will be open Friday to Sunday through September. Guests will be able to rent skates on site.

Gray, an event planner from Philadelphia, said she and her husband, Alonzo, hope the rink will bring attention to their snack shop, which opened in July.

But Gray also saw a need for family-oriented, outdoor entertainment in the town of around 2,700 in the heart of Delaware County.

“We are always getting ideas from our customers,” Gray said. “They’re like, ‘There’s nothing in our area!’”

Guests can expect to enjoy food at rink-side tables, with fare from the Hangout and, on certain days, nearby restaurants and foot trucks.

Around 50 guests can skate at any given time, according to Gray, and time slots will last an hour.

“We wanted to bring a really unique idea,” Gray said. “We always are going down to City Hall and Penn’s Landing, doing all the things that Philadelphians do, so we kind of just wanted to bring it to Delco.”

Anyone whose taken a summertime trip to the Jersey Shore will be familiar with the Hangout’s menu.

There are hefty cups of Philly water ice in addition to the soft pretzels, and fried Oreos appear alongside sundaes, banana splits, and a “pizza pretzel” that features mountains of melted cheese.

There are also options for those looking for lighter fare, Gray added, with acai bowls and smoothies as well as nondairy options.

The venture is a departure from the couple’s first business, a health and safety training center they’ve owned for 15 years.

Gray said she opened the Hangout in part to teach her 17-year-old daughter the ropes of running a small business after she expressed interest in her parents’ work.

“She had this idea that she doesn’t want to go to college, she wants be an entrepreneur like us,” Gray said, mentioning that the snack bar is teaching her daughter about customer service and financial management. “We wanted to throw her in somewhere.”

For now, managing the roller rink will be left to Mom.

“She’s a little more laid back than I am,” Gray said with a laugh. “I’m the one hanging out the window.”

The Hangout Snack Bar is located at 29 S. Morton Avenue in Morton, Pa., 19070. The roller rink will be located across the street and run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday from June to September.