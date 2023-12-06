Sabra products at Acme stores vandalized with boycott stickers in Lower Merion

Three Acme Markets in Lower Merion had their Sabra hummus products vandalized with stickers instructing shoppers to “boycott Israeli goods” Wednesday, according to a company spokesperson.

Sabra is owned by PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, a conglomerate that got its start as a business in Israel in 1939. The company has long been the subject of scrutiny among supporters of the Palestinian cause for its connections to the Golani Brigade, which is part of Israel’s military. The company is currently working with Israel’s national food bank Leket Israel to aid farmers in land bordering the Gaza Strip.

In Montgomery County, the contents of the Sabra products were not tampered with but bright yellow stickers were placed on the lids of containers saying the hummus was “contaminated with apartheid and Zionism.”

In a statement, Acme said the messages were “removed as quickly as possible.” The stores in Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and Bryn Mawr are cooperating with local law enforcement to “prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” according to the statement.

“The foundation of our ACME culture is courtesy, dignity and respect,” read the grocer’s statement. “The vandalism that was committed on some of our products is an affront to that culture and the environment we wish to create for anyone walking through our doors.”

The stickering of Sabra hummus at the Lower Merion stores is the latest in a long history of targeting the brand as part of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel.

In 2010, a flash mob danced in a West Philly Fresh Grocer asking people to not buy Sabra to the tune of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s “Telephone.” That same year, groups of students at Chicago’s Catholic DePaul University and New Jersey’s Princeton University called for their schools to drop the product from their dining halls.

In 2018, Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine passed a petition to end Sabra sales on campus and in 2022 Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine demanded the product be replaced in dining halls.

As the latest conflict plays out, so have calls to boycott certain businesses that support Israel or serve Israeli products. On Sunday, pro-Gaza protesters marched from Center City to West Philly calling for a cease-fire and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

But a brief stop in front of Goldie, a falafel shop on Sansom Street, went viral as protesters chanted “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

The incident was quickly called antisemitic by elected officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, who said Jewish businesses shouldn’t be held responsible for Israeli policy.

On social media, Philly Palestine Coalition, organizers of the local boycott, said the businesses were singled out because they were “complicit in some degree in Israel’s system of occupation and apartheid.” They maintain the boycotts are due to politics, and are not faith-based.

Acme had no knowledge of Sabra being targeted at their local stores before Wednesday and all Sabra products remained in stock, the company spokesperson said.