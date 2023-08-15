Sanitation worker dies after being hit by trash truck

A sanitation worker died after being struck by the trash truck he was working on in Ridley Park, Delaware County, on Tuesday.

The Ridley Park Police Department said it responded to the incident, which took place on the 200 block of West Hinckley Avenue, just before noon. Responding officers arrived to investigate a “vehicle entrapment” at the scene, police said.

Police found a 30-year-old employee of a subcontracted trash removal service used by the borough had been hit by a truck he was working on prior to the incident. Officials declined to identify the employee.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ridley Park Police Chief Robert M. Frazier said. Information about the subcontracted company was not immediately available.

How the employee came to be hit by the truck is under investigation by medical personnel, crash investigators, and OSHA, officials said.

In 2016, another trash worker was killed in Ridley Park after being run over by his truck, getting caught under a tire on the truck’s right side. That crash occurred at Ladomus and Delaware Avenues, about half a mile away from where Tuesday’s incident took place.