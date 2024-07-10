Pig named Dorothy gets loose on Schuylkill Expressway near King of Prussia

A 300-pound rescue pig named Dorothy briefly got loose from a horse trailer on the Schuylkill Expressway near King of Prussia and received water and snacks from a few helpful motorists on a steamy hot Wednesday afternoon before she was caught and returned to her temporary home in Chester County.

Dorothy was being transported along with another rescue pig by Allyson Stephens to a veterinarian in New Jersey in stop-and-go traffic on the expressway when Dorothy was able to somehow jump over the rear gate of the trailer and then ran onto the roadway shortly before 3 p.m., Stephens said in a phone interview.

Video of the curly-haired Dorothy showed her on the side of the roadway in a shaded area surrounded by people who had stopped to help her and offered her food and bottled water.

The incident caused a traffic jam on the east side of the highway, which gets notoriously backed up for far less eye-catching events.

Stephens said it took more than two hours to get Dorothy back into the trailer, partly because she had to move the trailer back to where Dorothy was.

Stephens said the motorists and Pennsylvania State Police “were awesome” in the help they provided.

Dorothy is a Mangalica — also known as Mangalitsa — pig, which is a breed that originated in Hungary. They are sometimes called “sheep pigs” because of their hairy appearance, Stephens said.

After the ordeal, an exhausted Stephens, who volunteers for a pig rescue in New Jersey called Eastern Snouts, skipped the vet appointment and drove back home to Spring City.

Stephens said Dorothy suffered a little bit of road rash on her head, but otherwise was “acting like nothing happened.”