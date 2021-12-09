A SEPTA trolley was struck by a freight train in Delaware County Thursday morning, sending four people, including the trolley operator, to the hospital with injuries.

A Route 11 trolley was traveling eastbound towards Center City around 8:30 a.m. when its front passenger side was hit by a CSX freight train at 6th and Main Streets in Darby, where the two transit systems cross paths, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Three passengers and the operator were transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries and conditions are unknown, Busch said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Busch said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.