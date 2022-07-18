Calls to boycott Sesame Place continued Monday after an employee dressed as the turquoise muppet Rosita was recorded seemingly refusing to high-five two young Black girls during one of the park’s parades over the weekend.

For many, the incident tainted the spirit of the award-winning children’s television show the theme park is based on. In response, the park announced Monday evening that it would train employees “so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience.”

The nine-second clip that sparked the backlash, which was posted by a woman who identified herself as the girls’ mother on Instagram, shows the mascot waving and high fiving a couple people and then seemingly waving off the two girls who had outstretched hands waiting for their turn.

The Inquirer was not able to reach the girls’ mother, but in her post she said the employee skipped over her daughters only to hug a white girl next to them — not shown in the clip posted.

Sesame Place Philadelphia initially posted an apology Sunday saying its brand stood for “inclusivity and equality in all forms” and the costumes can make it hard for performers to see hug requests. The company said it spoke to the employee, who said the “no” gesture was aimed at someone in the crowd asking them to carry their child, which goes against park rules.

“The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding,” read the statement, adding the family had been invited to a meet and greet with the characters.

The girls’ mother took to Instagram to express her disdain toward the statement. Others online also didn’t buy the company’s explanation.

The backlash crossed social media platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, where a handful of parents shared similar experiences and others called for the employee to be fired. Sesame Place Philadelphia’s social media posts were similarly bombarded with criticism over the incident, including from celebrities like Kelly Rowland, of Destiny’s Child fame, and actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

The Bucks County theme park opened in 1980 to the delight of young children eager to meet familiar faces that taught them about a variety of subjects, including diversity, through wildly different muppets with their own personalities. The characters were so beloved children “mobbed” Big Bird during the park’s grand opening, according to an Inquirer dispatch.

Critics said the attachment children have to the characters and the television show’s mission make the handling of the weekend incident more shameful. Some called on Sesame Workshop, which is behind the iconic show, to pull the license agreement it has with theme park operator SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. In a Tweet Monday, the nonprofit said it would continue to work with Sesame Place to “ensure incidents like this do not happen in the future.”