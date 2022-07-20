The mother who posted a video of her daughter and niece after they were were seemingly snubbed by a costumed character at Sesame Place spoke out Tuesday, saying the incident was “disgusting” and “unbelievable” and pressed to hold Sesame Street accountable.

Over the weekend, an employee dressed as the turquoise muppet Rosita was recorded appearing to refuse to high-five two young Black girls during a parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne. The video, recorded by Jodi Brown, spread on social media and prompted calls to boycott Sesame Place and for an explanation from the company.

The nine-second clip shows the mascot waving at and high fiving a few people and then apparently waving off the two girls who had outstretched hands. On CNN, Brown said that the experience left the two girls crestfallen and her explaining.

“I couldn’t believe that it happened,” Brown said. “It’s a child theme park. The kids are supposed to be happy and acknowledged and greeted and having a good time. The fact that this even happened, the fact that this is even going to be a core memory for them when it comes to Sesame Place is actually disgusting and unbelievable to me.”

On Sunday, Sesame Place Philadelphia posted an apology saying its brand stood for “inclusivity and equality in all forms” and explained that sometimes the costumes made it hard for performers to see hug requests. The company also said it spoke to the employee seen in the video, who explained the “no” gesture was directed at someone who asked them to carry their child. Carrying a child is against the park rules.

But on Monday, Sesame Place Philadelphia followed up with another apology, saying the company knew that the incident was “not ok.” The company also said it would conduct training for its employees to improve inclusivity and equitability.

The popular theme park opened in 1980, inspired by the award-winning children’s show Sesame Street. Children flock to the park, which has another location in San Diego, to get a glimpse of some of their favorite characters and interact with them during the park’s parades.

Brown said that the release of her video led to other parents of Black children who went through similar experiences with the same costumed character at the same park. Videos posted on social media appear to show the same mascot Rosita also ignoring or bypassing Black children asking for a high five.

After the two children were snubbed, Brown said she had to explain to her daughter and niece that it wasn’t their fault and assure them that not everyone would treat them that way.

“In that moment you want to console the children and tell them ‘It’s okay, you didn’t do anything wrong. Some people just aren’t good people. But for every bad person there’s going to be 100 more good people. And love is always going to outweigh the hate,’” Brown said. “But I shouldn’t have these conversations with two six-year old children.”