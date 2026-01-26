Chesco saw some of the area’s highest snow totals, closing schools and delaying trash collection

Parts of Chester County saw more than a foot of snow, with the heavy snowfall delaying trash collections, closing municipal offices, and shuttering school buildings countywide Monday.

East Nantmeal saw some of the highest snow totals in the county — and the entire Philadelphia region — with 12.8 inches blanketing the township as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Malvern wasn’t far behind, with 12.5 inches. East Goshen racked up the lowest total reported in Chester County, sitting around 8. Chester County municipalities saw some of the highest snowfalls in the collar counties, and outdid Philadelphia, which topped out at 9.3 inches.

Most of the region received between six and 12 inches by Sunday evening.

But even with the gradient of difference in Chesco, it was enough to close all school districts’ buildings in the county Monday. Some districts instituted flexible remote learning schedules. Others gravitated toward a traditional snow day.

“Students are officially expected to enjoy this winter wonderland — and take a well-deserved breather at the midpoint of our school year,” Kennett Consolidated School District wrote in a post on its website.

The districts hadn’t yet made their calls by noon Monday about returning to school for the rest of the week, but several said flexible instruction may be implemented if road conditions don’t improve.

As municipalities continue to plow streets, many are still calling for no street parking, with several offering free parking in borough lots or parking garages. Municipal meetings are also being rescheduled as residents continue to dig out.

Meanwhile, across the county, residents should expect their trash and recycling collection to follow a different schedule this week.

Here’s a look at the trash collection delays municipalities have advertised online: