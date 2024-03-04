Solitary confinement in Pa. is at the center of a new federal lawsuit aiming to end the practice in certain cases

A federal class-action suit filed Monday aims to end solitary confinement for hundreds of incarcerated people in Pennsylvania, asserting the practice is “cruel and unusual punishment” and can exacerbate or create mental health conditions for those in prison.

Lawyers from the Abolitionist Law Center, the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, and the law firm Dechert LLP sued the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to put an end to solitary confinement in certain cases. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on behalf of six people incarcerated at six Pennsylvania prisons, aims to end prolonged and indefinite solitary confinement and solitary confinement for incarcerated people with a mental health diagnosis or receiving mental health care.

Solitary confinement is unconstitutional, the suit contends, violating incarcerated people’s Eighth Amendment rights to not be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. The practice, the suit says, is extremely harmful to the well-being of incarcerated people, aggravating mental health conditions and often creating a need for mental health treatment in people who previously had no diagnosed conditions.

The suit seeks an undetermined amount in compensatory damages and to reduce solitary confinement for those groups of incarcerated people, said Bret Grote, legal director for the Abolitionist Law Center.

“Solitary confinement greatly exacerbates mental health conditions that are pre-existing prior to somebody being put into solitary confinement,” said Grote in an interview. “And it also has the potential to generate adverse mental health symptoms where somebody had never experienced them before.”

Other defendants include Secretary of Corrections Laurel Harry, former Secretary of Corrections George Little, Executive Deputy Secretary for Institutional Operations Michael Wenerowicz, and the department’s director of psychology, Lucas Malishchak.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections declined to comment Monday morning, saying the department does not comment on pending litigation. Efforts to reach Little were unsuccessful.

“It is by now a scientific fact that solitary confinement creates and worsens a predictable constellation of adverse psychological symptoms including but not limited to uncontrollable anxiety, impaired impulse control, depression and suicidality, cognitive impairments, memory loss, and auditory and visual hallucinations,” the suit reads.

The suit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, comes just a day ahead of a House judiciary committee hearing on solitary confinement scheduled for Tuesday in Harrisburg.

“Isolation causes painful, severe, and oftentimes irreversible harm, the suit says. “There is a substantial body of literature from over the last 200 years documenting the harms of isolation, even for short periods of time.”