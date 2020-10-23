“The Milton Hershey School and Hershey Trust Co. are gratified by the court’s decision, which clears the path for us to expand and enhance the impact and reach of Milton and Catherine Hershey, and allows us to serve more children than ever before,” Robert Heist, a Hershey alumnus and chairman of the organization, said on Friday. “While this is just the first step in the process, we are thrilled to start putting words into action.”