The gap for Pennsylvania’s first relief program for small businesses, offering $61 million in low-interest loans, was just as stark. The program was announced last March, as the state scrambled to help small businesses reeling from coronavirus shutdowns as quickly as possible. Owners could only apply through state-certified, local economic development organizations. All the money was accounted for in six frantic days. Of nearly 900 applications, only 5% came from people of color.