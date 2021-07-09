Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Just one day after Spotlight PA contacted the Department of Labor and Industry with a list of questions about a mistake that enabled it to overcharge millions of dollars in interest to unemployed Pennsylvanians, the agency announced Friday it will issue refunds to roughly 250,000 people.

Each year, interest accrues on money people owe to the department because, for various reasons, the state overpaid their unemployment benefits. A Spotlight PA investigation found the Department of Labor and Industry for 10 years — and maybe longer — had been piling on a fixed, 9% interest rate, far higher than the level set and allowed by the state revenue department.

As a result, the state collected millions of dollars in inflated interest charges from tens of thousands of unemployed Pennsylvanians.

According to internal emails and datasets reviewed by Spotlight PA, records obtained from the department under the Right-to-Know Law, and corroborative interviews with former labor employees, the state learned about the mistake in 2016, referring to it as the “interest rate problem.” But until Friday, officials never addressed the issue and tried to keep it under wraps.

When confronted about the issue by Spotlight PA ahead of publication, the department addressed the problem for the first time publicly.

This story will be updated.

WHILE YOU’RE HERE... If you learned something from this story, pay it forward and become a member of Spotlight PA so someone else can in the future at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.