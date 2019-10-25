Purchased for $30 by former Rep. Dom Costa (D., Allegheny) to adorn a plastic skeleton in a cardboard coffin displayed at Costa’s Halloween fund-raising party, according to his wife, Darlene, the campaign treasurer. “She [the skeleton] was Queen for a Day,” Darlene Costa said, referring to a TV show in the 1950s and `60s. The Costas went all-out at their Halloween gigs, she said, and they were a significant fund-raising tool for the campaign.