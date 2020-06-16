Berks County, on the other hand, does not have its own health department and has not had any county employees doing contact tracing. Instead, it entered into a $1 million contract with Co-County Wellness Services, a nonprofit that has long provided HIV and sexually transmitted infection services in the area. The organization will use 10 of its employees for contact tracing work, and add up to 50 more local residents in volunteer or part-time paid positions, said Carolyn Bazik, director of Co-County Wellness Services.