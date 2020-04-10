Some coroners, like VandePol, have started to acquire diagnostic kits — which they say they need to test people who died in their homes or outside of a hospital — but the Department of Health is recommending that they use them sparingly. In interim guidance released Tuesday, the department said coroners should “use their judgment” to determine whether to test a body based on a combination of factors, including if a person had symptoms or lived in an area with “known community transmission.”