This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.
At Spotlight PA State College, we’re blazing a new path forward for local news in north-central Pennsylvania, offering news that’s produced with the community, in service to the community, and sustained by the community.
So we want to hear from you. Here are 6 ways you can engage with our team:
Send a tip: The best, most impactful reporting often starts with someone who sees a problem, wrongdoing, waste, fraud, or abuse, and wants to make it right. Use the contact information below to reach our team, or check out more secure ways to get in touch.
Submit an event listing: Tell us about the can’t-miss events happening in your community.
Share some good news: The news cycle can be overwhelming and distressing at times, so we’re always happy to hear about (and share) good news!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter, Talk of the Town: Don’t miss a beat as we compile the most important news, notes, events, and more from our region. You can also check out Spotlight PA’s other newsletters here.
Send us your local gems: North-central Pennsylvania is a gorgeous place to live. Send us your favorite photos of the region.
Become a founding donor: Our effort to rebuild and revitalize local news depends on support from our local community. Help support quality reporting for our communities by contributing now. As a special bonus, all founding gifts will be doubled.
Our work is for you, and we want to make sure we’re delivering something unique and valuable.
Spotlight PA State College Staff
Sarah Rafacz, bureau and newsletter editor, srafacz@spotlightpa.org
Wyatt Massey, Penn State investigative reporter, wmassey@spotlightpa.org
Ashad Hajela, rural affairs reporter, ahajela@spotlightpa.org
Min Xian, local accountability reporter, mxian@spotlightpa.org
For more information about how to support Spotlight PA’s first-ever regional bureau based in State College, contact Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein at joanna@spotlightpa.org.
SUPPORT THIS JOURNALISM and help us save local news in State College and north-central Pennsylvania at spotlightpa.org/statecollege. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability and public-service journalism that gets results.