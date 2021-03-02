Late last month, Berrier testified that unemployment staffing remains short of what is needed. The agency ramped up from 775 unemployment staff last March to just over 1,000 full-time staff today and 600 borrowed from other agencies, with additional hires planned. But roughly 50% of new hires quit, she said. The majority of claims also require a “seasoned” staff person, with more than eight years of experience. The agency only has 500 full-time, qualified people, she said, but it needed between 2,000 and 2,800 of them to handle the load of cases that flooded the agency at different points in the pandemic last year, according to an outside assessment.