“The Springfield Republican Party has for many years used a live elephant as advertisement, riding on and parading the poor animal around with bull hooks as cruel incentive to cooperate. This elephant could have been injured or caused injury to someone else ... Wild animals do not belong in parades, circuses, petting zoos or any other exhibits. These displays lead the public to believe it is acceptable to exploit animals for human entertainment. They teach children that animals are here for our use and do not deserve basic rights.”