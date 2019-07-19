Minnie the elephant has taken her last walk through the streets of Springfield, Delaware County.
The Springfield Republican Party chairman announced the decision this week, noting that local GOP officials rode the South Asian elephant in the Independence Day parade for more than three decades and that the creature was beloved by thousands of spectators, particularly children. After scientific discussion with animal experts, however, Puppio said the committee determined “it was time” to retire Minnie.
“Minnie’s participation in the parade was never meant to be divisive," he said in a statement. “It was meant to be an over-sized display of our pride in our township and country and for many years was viewed in that fashion. We will continue to display our pride in our township and country but will do so without Minnie’s physical presence."
The change comes at a time of much national debate over animal rights, especially those of elephants. Circuses and zoos have fazed out the use and display of the exotic animal in recent years.
The Philadelphia Zoo closed its elephant exhibit in 2007. After protests from animal rights activists and increased state and federal restrictions, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus stopped using elephants in their shows in 2016, ending an 145-year tradition. A year later, the circus closed entirely, citing a precipitous drop in ticket sales after the elephants were retired.
In Springfield, Puppio said the Republican committee’s decision was not based on reactionary arguments or internet-fueled outrage, but rather on what he called rational, scientific conversations with professionals. The committee always worked to ensure Minnie was properly treated, he said, even donating an unspecified amount of money to a “large portion of her yearly care.”
“While I may not agree with those individuals who say that we were abusing this wonderful animal, I do respect the opinion of those individuals who contacted me personally or on line and engaged in a respectful and science based dialogue,” he said. “I appreciate their candor, passion and advocacy and take their opinions and positions seriously.”
Just days before the announcement, an online petition called “Ban Use of Wild Animals in Springfield Township, PA" was created, but Puppio did not cite it as a factor in the committee’s decision. Nearly 1,900 people had signed in support as of early Friday afternoon.
The petition, created by local resident Stephanie Curson, reads in part:
“The Springfield Republican Party has for many years used a live elephant as advertisement, riding on and parading the poor animal around with bull hooks as cruel incentive to cooperate. This elephant could have been injured or caused injury to someone else ... Wild animals do not belong in parades, circuses, petting zoos or any other exhibits. These displays lead the public to believe it is acceptable to exploit animals for human entertainment. They teach children that animals are here for our use and do not deserve basic rights.”
Puppio said the committee didn’t abuse the animal and there were never any safety concerns.
On social media, the initial reaction to Minnie’s parade retirement was mixed. Many lauded the Republican committee for ending the practice. Others encouraged residents to sign a petition advocating for Minnie and two of her fellow elephants to be retired completely from a Connecticut-based traveling petting zoo and placed in a sanctuary.
Several people said they were inspired to see that civil discourse is still possible in such a polarized political climate.
“It is so gratifying to hear people with differing opinions discussing their opinions and explaining their reasoning, and coming to a satisfactory conclusion in a sincere and respectful manner, without resorting to rancor or name-calling,” wrote one user. "This gives me some hope for the future.