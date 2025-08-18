Stacy Garrity is officially running for governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a Republican, announced Monday that she is running for governor, setting the stage for a challenge to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2026.

The second-term state treasurer, who is term limited in her position, is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, as well as a fiscal conservative who has taken a public stance against abortion.

Advertisement

The Bradford County native, who if elected would be Pennsylvania’s first female governor, will now attempt to capture the GOP nomination, as the 2022 Republican nominee State Sen. Doug Mastriano still weighs a second run.

Garrity, 61, has for months teased a bid for the governor’s mansion on social media and in interviews. Those hints have accelerated in recent weeks, in which she released an attack ad criticizing Shapiro. The retired U.S. Army colonel’s announcement Monday shared a similar tone, in which she accused Shapiro of lacking transparency and being more interested in higher office, while Pennsylvania’s standing in the country has gotten worse.

“When I enlisted to serve in the military, I took a solemn oath to defend our country and to honor her principles,” Garrity said in a video posted Monday announcing her candidacy. “Today, I’m announcing that I am running to become Pennsylvania’s next Governor. And I’m giving you and your family my solemn oath that I will work hard every day to fix the problems Josh Shapiro created.”

Garrity replaced Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s top vote-getter in history when she won reelection last year and has been a leading prospect for Republican insiders hoping to more seriously challenge Shapiro, an unusually popular first-term governor.

Shapiro, for his part, won in 2022 by 15 percentage points, or 800,000 votes, and is rumored to have his eyes on the White House in 2028. In the 2022 cycle, Shapiro did not participate in a debate in either the primary or general elections, and shattered previous spending records.

A spokesperson for Shapiro declined to comment, referring to the governor’s comments last week at a press conference in Luzerne County.

When asked about Garrity’s potential run, Shapiro said he wouldn’t talk about the GOP’s intra-party fights.

“You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to keep creating jobs here in Pennsylvania. I’m going to fund our kids’ schools. I’m going to make sure that we have more cops on the beat, and I’m going to focus on doing my job of bringing Republicans and Democrats together to get stuff done,” Shapiro added.

Garrity focused her campaign announcement on Shapiro and how she would bring new leadership to the state.

But in private emails sent to state committee members obtained by The Inquirer, she made the case much more directly: GOP officials must choose a strong candidate for the top of the ticket to protect Republicans’ U.S. House majority, as well as its state Senate control.

Top GOP officials fear that Mastriano, who leads state polls, would be able to clinch the GOP nomination in 2026 if he runs again, but ultimately hurt Republican candidates down ballot.

“If we have a strong candidate at the top of the ticket, I am confident that we can hold onto the Senate seats and reclaim the majority in the State House,” Garrity wrote to GOP state committee members. “But if we don’t have a strong candidate for Governor, I fear we will lose Senate seats and give the Democrats an even bigger majority in the State House.”

“If we don’t have a strong candidate at the top of the ballot in Pennsylvania, President Trump could end up spending his last two years in office fighting off baseless impeachment proceedings,” she added.

Who is Stacy Garrity?

Garrity is one of the only women serving statewide and has risen in recent years as a party leader in Pennsylvania.

She is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former corporate executive who has managed to define herself by running a critical (but often unknown) state office. She has paid the state’s bills with little controversy and focused on making the office’s work more transparent.

Garrity has not been in Pennsylvania politics long. She won a long-shot campaign in 2020 over incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella, who outspent her 11-to-1.

Garrity will still need to formally secure the Pennsylvania GOP endorsement, which the state party plans to decide in September, and win the primary election next spring, depending if Mastriano or other contenders jump in the race. Top members of the state GOP and county chairs have publicly supported Garrity, and she is the favorite going into any state party endorsement convention.

In 2004, while serving a combat deployment in the Middle East, she earned the nickname “the Angel of the Desert” for her humane approach to running the prison at Camp Bucca in Iraq.

Throughout her time in politics, Garrity has remained a staunch Trump supporter, including appearing at multiple Trump rallies across Pennsylvania, and parroting his falsehood that he actually won the 2020 election over President Joe Biden.

Garrity also is a proud anti-abortion advocate, who advertised a “pro-life collection” of merchandise in 2022, including a “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Defund Planned Parenthood” shirt and a “Baby Lives Matter” hat.

Shapiro did Garrity a favor last year when he decided not to endorse in the treasurer’s race. Democratic nominee Erin McClelland had publicly criticized Shapiro while he was up for consideration to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. Shapiro’s choice not to endorse opened the door for labor unions and other Democratic groups — that usually would not support a GOP candidate — to endorse Garrity.

Garrity herself has been complimentary to Shapiro over the years for their good working relationship, a tone that has shifted drastically in recent months as she got closer to announcing a bid for governor.

But that tone is different in private, according to emails sent to top GOP officials on Monday.

“I am well aware that this is going to be a tough race, but I’ve never backed down from a challenge,” Garrity wrote in an email to GOP state committee members on Monday. “We will be viewed as the underdog by many. But with grit, hard work, and dedication, I am confident that we can end Josh Shapiro’s time in Harrisburg.”

Mastriano has floated the idea of running with Garrity, possibly as her lieutenant governor, noting her statewide popularity and his grassroots supporters, a prospect Garrity has declined to comment on.

Mastriano has said he would decide whether he plans to enter the race, and continues to tease a run.

This story is developing and will be updated.