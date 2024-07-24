Candidate for Pa. treasurer says she doesn’t want Shapiro for Harris’ VP, breaking from party members’ endorsements

While many Pennsylvania Democrats are publicly advocating for Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, at least one is pushing an alternative — and taking some shots at Shapiro.

Erin McClelland, the Democratic candidate for treasurer in Pennsylvania, posted her endorsement of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Twitter on Tuesday night — alluding to criticisms of Shapiro.

“I want a VP pick that’s secure enough to be second under a woman, is content to be VP & won’t undermine the President to maneuver his own election & doesn’t sweep sexual harassment under the rug,” McClelland wrote on X.

McClelland was likely referring to a sexual harassment scandal in Shapiro’s office last year. Shapiro’s top legislative liaison was accused of sexual harassment and the governor’s office quietly reached a settlement with the accuser for $295,000. The liaison, Mike Vereb, did not resign until months after an internal complaint was filed, records show, and Shapiro was criticized for his administration’s handling of the scandal.

It’s unusual for any candidate running for office to speak out against the top Democrat in their state, when they likely will need their support to win in November.

Shapiro’s office has continually declined to comment on any personnel matter, but that they follow “robust procedures” to investigate reports of discrimination or harassment.

A spokesperson for Shapiro declined to comment.

State Sen. Sharif Street, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic party, addressed McClelland’s remarks during a Wednesday morning press conference in North Philadelphia, saying he was “offended” by the post and that he intended to discuss it with her privately.

Addressing McClelland’s comment on the governor’s collegiality with women, Street lauded Shapiro for his first term accomplishments made in collaboration with female House and Senate leaders.

“Every day when [Shapiro] gets up, he talks to Madame Speaker and Madame Pro Temp[ore],” Street said, referring to the titles of Rep. Joanna McClinton and Sen. Kim Ward, the two top officials of their respective chambers. “Gov. Shapiro has shown an effective ability to work with them, and I think a suggestion to the contrary is deeply offensive.”

Street made the comments alongside Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta during an endorsement event for Harris’ candidacy. Both lawmakers said that while Harris’ choice for second-in-command was ultimately personal, they strongly supported adding Shapiro to the ticket.

“We know that Josh Shapiro would be an incredible pick. I hope that he is highly considered,” Kenyatta said. “But obviously, Vice President Harris knows what she’s doing.”

McClelland’s campaign is managed by Chuck Pascal, the Armstrong County Democratic Party chair. He led an effort for the state Democratic Party to formally come out against private school vouchers, which Shapiro supports. (The party ended up postponing the vote, citing concerns from the national party that Pennsylvania Democrats would appear divided with their governor in the contested 2024 election.) Pascal also represented Vereb’s female accuser while negotiating the settlement.