Tacony-Palmyra bridge closed to traffic after trailer underneath catches fire

All lanes of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge have closed to traffic after a trailer caught fire underneath it Sunday evening, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 5 p.m. and videos from the scene show black plumes of smoke clouding over the bridge. The Tacony-Palmyra bridge, which opened in 1929, extends over the Delaware River and connects Levick Street in Philadelphia’s Tacony section with Palmyra, N.J.

Firefighters are on the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the trailer caught fire, or when the bridge would reopen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.