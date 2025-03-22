A 15-year-old boy is shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in West Philly

Police were conducting an “intense search” for a male suspect who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy during a “physical altercation” among several juveniles on a bus in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police and SEPTA officials said.

Police said a group of “5–6 juveniles” were involved in the incident that led to the shooting. They said that after the driver had stopped the bus, one of the youths exited through the rear door and fired a shot into the vehicle that hit the victim in the chest.

Advertisement

Because “multiple” cameras on the bus captured the gunman’s image, both Philadelphia and SEPTA police “have a pretty good idea of what he looks like,” said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.

It was unclear how the argument started on the bus at 40th Street and Girard Avenue, on the section of the Route 15 trolley line where buses run, Busch said.

Police who arrived on the scene took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon after, Busch said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

In addition to cameras within the bus, Busch said, a camera mounted on the outside of the bus caught the alleged killer’s image.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.