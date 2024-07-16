Gusty thunderstorms sweep through Philly region; nearly 100,000 without power

Thunderstorms with damaging winds swept through the Philadelphia region Tuesday night, causing nearly 100,000 Peco customers to lose power.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Peco reported that a total of 98,343 customers had lost power, with nearly 72,000 suffering outages in Chester County. More than 19,000 lost power in Montgomery County, the utility reported.

A ground stop was ordered at Philadelphia International Airport shortly before 9 p.m., airport officials said. It was lifted about an hour and a half later, “but weather continues to impact service. Please check with airlines for the latest flight updates,” airport officials posted on social media.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly said it had received “numerous reports of wind damage across parts of eastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey.