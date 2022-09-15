Federal investigators are looking into an incident during a training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County that left multiple people injured Thursday morning.

Todd Stieritz, spokesperson for the county’s Department of Public Safety, said first responders who were prestaged at SCI Phoenix called emergency services for backup shortly before 10 a.m.

Stieritz could not say how many people were injured, only that they were transported to area hospitals and that the incident had entered the investigation phase.

Early aerial footage by 6ABC, showed a white car surrounded by smoke and surrounding grass either burned or covered in soot.

All questions are being directed to the FBI’s Philadelphia field office, which was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.