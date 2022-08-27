A high school football game in Upper Darby abruptly ended Friday night as members of the crowd believed they heard gunfire, but police said no shooting occurred.

“There were reports of a shooting at tonights Monsignor Bonner/Upper Darby Football game. These reports are FALSE!” the Upper Darby Police Department posted on Twitter.

“There was a physical fight, the game was cancelled and police are clearing the area. Please do not come to the area of the high school. We will keep everyone updated,” the police department said.

The game was between Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School and Upper Darby High School, and reportedly was in the fourth quarter when the panic ensued.

Video posted on Twitter shows several hundred people running across the field.

Journalist Pete Bannan of the Delaware County Daily Times was at the game and reported that a first responder said the sounds the crowd was reacting to were “kids banging pipes together.”

Bannan said one person had been injured during the incident.

The Upper Darby School District said in a statement: “This evening there was an incident at the Upper Darby High School vs. Bonner & Prendie High School football game. The game was held at Bonner & Prendie High School. We do not know the full details of the incident at this time. We do know that our student athletes were able to be transported from the location and are safe. We will provide an update when we have more information.”

Staff writer Kristen A. Graham contributed to this report.