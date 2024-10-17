Upper Darby police officer seriously injured in car crash

An Upper Darby police officer was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a person driving a car struck the officer, who was on his way into work, on Garrett Road near Owen Avenue, Bernhardt said. The area was closed to traffic 10 minutes later, the Upper Darby Police Department posted on X, citing a “motor vehicle accident.” Images from NBC10′s helicopter shows a motorcycle strewed in the middle of the road as officers examine the scene.

The driver appeared to be under the influence, said Bernhardt. He was placed in police custody as of 9 a.m.

The officer has a broken leg that will require surgery in two places, Bernhardt said, and is being treated at an area hospital. The officer had been on the force 11 years and was assigned to Upper Darby’s highway patrol unit. His identity has not been released at this time.