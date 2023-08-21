One man dead, 3 others injured in shooting at Upper Darby funeral luncheon

One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Upper Darby at a funeral luncheon for another man killed late last week, police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 5:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Long Lane, said Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy M. Barnhardt.

Surveillance video shows at least one shooter exiting a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala and firing into a small venue where a funeral luncheon attended by 50 to 100 people was being held for James Ford, 39, who was fatally shot late Thursday afternoon in Clifton Heights.

One man was struck in the head by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Philadelphia police found a second man in a car at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue and transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Barnhardt said.

Two other males, whose ages were not immediately available, were taken to one or more hospitals in Philadelphia by private vehicles, Barnhardt said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the Clifton Heights Borough Police Department announced that Birchett Lamont King, 25, was in custody for the homicide of Ford.

According to 6ABC, King is Ford’s nephew and allegedly shot his uncle during an argument over a car.

CBS3 showed a helicopter view of the scene outside a small commercial storefront on Long Lane with numerous evidence markers on the sidewalk and in the street. The front windows of the business appeared to be shattered.

No arrests were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.