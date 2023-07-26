Active search ends for missing 9-month-old lost in deadly Bucks County flood, police say

Police on Wednesday announced that the active search has ended for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who disappeared during the deadly flash floods in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month.

The massive search has been ongoing with drones, boats, K-9 dogs, divers, sonar, air assets, and hundreds of personnel since the floods swept away seven people on July 15, the Upper Makefield Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook just after 3:20 p.m.

Six bodies of the missing have been recovered, including the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Katheryn Seley, and the boy’s sister, 2-year-old Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, whose body was found on Friday in the Delaware River near the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia — more than 30 miles from where she disappeared.

“At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded,” the Upper Makefield police said.

“The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time,” the police said.

Advertisement

“Like all of you, we are truly heartbroken and saddened. Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten, the police said.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, survived, along with a 4-year-old son, Jack.

The other victims were Enzo DePiero, 78, Linda DePiero, 74, and Yuko Love, 64, all of Newtown Township, and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, N.J.

Also on Wednesday, PennDot announced that initial repair work had been completed on Washington Crossing Road where the deadly flooding occurred and the road was reopened.

Additional bridge repair will be performed in the same area during the day from July 31 through Aug. 4, PennDot said.