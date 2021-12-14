A Delaware County police department is hoping to reunite a 1940s wedding band with its owner after the commemorative piece of jewelry was discovered at a local Wawa.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department took to social media Friday to solicit the public’s help in what it dubbed a “cold case.”

The men’s silver wedding band was found in an Upper Providence Township Wawa at 1260 N. Providence Road.

The only additional information immediately available was a date inscribed: “10-2-48.”

The band also comes etched with two sets of initials, which authorities said anyone claiming to be the owner would have to provide.

Police didn’t immediately respond to questions about any leads the department’s post might have prompted. Still, social media has proved a powerful tool for families looking to reunite with lost engagement rings or wedding bands.

A husband was reunited with his wedding ring in 2016 after losing it at the beach in Wildwood Crest. Just last month, a Lancaster supermarket was able to return a wedding band found in its parking lot to a widowed husband after a post about the ring was shared more than 2,000 times.

Upper Providence police say the owner of the ring found at Wawa can contact the department.