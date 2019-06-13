For 12 seconds, Clayton P. Carter III watched George Brooks Jennings die slowly, prosecutors said, his body sprawled across the men’s property line in a quiet West Goshen neighborhood.
Standing over him, Carter watched the life drain out of his neighbor’s face, they said, the face of the man he’d just shot after years of conflict. And then Carter stepped forward, leaned down eight to 18 inches from Jennings, they said, and shot him once more in the head.
“He did nothing to deserve to die,” Chester County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Ost-Prisco said. “He was over there — he was always over there — doing things on behalf of the neighborhood.”
During his closing argument Thursday, the prosecutor asked the jury to convict Carter of first-degree murder, saying he wanted to kill Jennings for perhaps as long as a year and finally executed the plan on an August 2017 night when he noticed his neighbor outside and intoxicated.
Across the room, Carter sat quietly in a green shirt and blazer, occasionally taking notes. The 53-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and voluntary manslaughter.
Just before 1 p.m., Common Pleas Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sent the jury of eight women and four men out to decide which, if any, of the offenses Carter committed when he shot Jennings during the long, late-night confrontation on the 300 block of Box Elder Drive.
Carter’s attorney, Joseph P. Green, Jr., asked jurors to acquit his client on the basis that the shooting was justified. He said Jennings repeatedly provoked Carter as part of a campaign to get Carter — a former mobile-home-park operator Jennings called “trailer trash” — to move out of the neighborhood.
He showed jurors a photo of Jennings’ backyard shed, in front of which he displayed several Trump-Pence 2016 signs, facing Carter’s yard, in an attempt to irritate Carter more than a year after the election, Green said.
“Jennings knows how to provoke him,” Green said. “He’s been practicing and practicing and practicing.”
On the night Jennings was killed, Green said, Carter “had no intention to hurt Mr. Jennings until he came after him.”
Green shined on jurors the two spotlights Jennings had set up in his driveway when Carter returned home from a late-night trip to a Giant supermarket, saying Jennings used the large bulbs to make it difficult for Carter to park his car. Green also showed them the crime-scene photo of a blue folding chair Jennings set up on the property line that night.
Carter brought his .380-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun outside in a sweatshirt pocket, Green said, to protect himself from Jennings’ drunken aggression.
Carter had called the police in the past about Jennings, Green said, but no charges were ever filed (In 2017, West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason said the department did all they could do to contain the feud). Green said officers looked the other way because they knew Jennings, a Republican committee person.
“This was intentional and drunken provocation over a period of time, and West Goshen Police enabled it," Green said. “If you continue to provoke someone for years, he’s going to make a mistake.”
Prosecutors acknowledged Jennings, 51, made mistakes, too. But, Prisco said, “he didn’t deserve to die for them.”
Jennings’ family and friends filled nearly three rows of the courtroom. Across the aisle, Carter’s wife and daughter sat in the front row.
The two families’ lives were forever altered in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2017, when authorities say Jennings and Carter began arguing outside before midnight.
After tucking his 9-year-old son into bed and watching TV with his wife, Jennings was working outside, setting up a makeshift security system with those spotlights, prosecutors said. Carter pulled up with groceries, unloaded them in his kitchen, and returned outside to park his car, bringing along the handgun.
The men got into a verbal altercation, similar to one police had responded to hours earlier. Carter pulled his car up to the property line, so its high beams shined in Jennings’ face. They talked for an hour or more. Prosecutors said at one point Jennings asked Carter to remove a skeleton decoration from his yard so as not to scare the neighborhood children, and Carter refused.
Carter told police Jennings came at him with a pocket-knife, causing him to shoot. He said he shot a second time because he thought Jennings might be faking his injuries. Prosecutors, meanwhile, say Carter planted that knife at the scene, noting his DNA evidence was on the knife and Jennings’ was not.
Carter has been held without bail at the Chester County Correctional Facility since his arrest.