Hours later, he grabbed knives and a hammer, got into his 5,800-pound SUV, and drove to Stith’s workplace in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, prosecutors said. When Crawley arrived, authorities said, he ambushed Stith in the parking lot, chased her, stabbed her so aggressively that a knife broke off in her back, and then ran her over — over and over again — with his Chevrolet Avalanche.