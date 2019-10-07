During the testimony summarized in the presentment, Korzon admitted that he lied that Gloria had briefly visited him at their Warrington Township home a year after being reported missing in 1981. He admitted that he had forged her signature on checks, promissory notes, and even a Mother’s Day card to “steal her money.” And he even conceded that it would be “unusual” for a 38-year-old woman to leave a turbulent, violent marriage with little more than the clothes on her back and without taking her driver’s license, Social Security card, and other personal documents later recovered by investigators.