Police shot and killed a 69-year-old Montgomery County woman

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office is investigating the police shooting of a 69-year-old woman in Upper Moreland Township.

Police and medics responded to calls of a woman waving a gun outside of a home on the 100 block of Evans Avenue in Willow Grove just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Upper Moreland Township police say the woman pointed the gun at medics dispatched to the scene and did not comply when asked to drop the weapon.

The woman then turned the gun on the officers, police said. An officer at the scene thenshot her. She was taken to Abington Hospital where she was pronounced dead Sunday night.

Montgomery County detectives are currently investigating the shooting. The names of the woman and the officer who shot her will not be released at this time, according to the statement from the Montgomery County’s district attorney’s office.